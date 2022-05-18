Barcelona hoping to sell Oscar Mingueza for €10 million - report

Oscar Mingueza’s time at Barcelona may be about to come to an end with reports claiming Barcelona are hoping to offload the defender this summer.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting the Catalans are hoping to sell the 23-year-old for €5-10m in the summer transfer window.

Mingueza enjoyed a breakout season last year under Ronald Koeman but has found it tough going in 2021-22 and has only made nine La Liga starts.

MD reckon there is interest in Mingueza and claim Bundesliga side Hertha Berlina have been in touch with a proposal. Mingueza turned down a move to Bordeaux in January.

The defender’s current deal expires in 2023 and Barca have no plans to offer a renewal which all points to a summer exit.

Marca have also reported on Mingueza this week and reckon the youngster “already knows” his time at the Camp Nou is up and that the best thing to do is to look for a new club.