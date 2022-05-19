Racing coach says Barcelona’s Pablo Torre ‘is a player that you fall in love with’

Racing coach Guillermo Fernández Romo has been talking about teenage midfielder Pablo Torre who will move to Barcelona in the summer.

The Catalan giants have already confirmed an agreement has been reached for Torre to move on a four-year deal for a fee of €5 million plus variables.

Torre’s coach at Racing has been full of praise for the youngster and has offered a bit of insight into what fans can expect from the midfielder.

“He has an innate and natural ability to turn and put the ball 30 meters from where he is. He is a player that you fall in love with. You enjoy him because he plays very well and he makes it beautiful,” he said. “He plays football in a very rational way, with a lot of determination. He is a simple and direct boy. He plays like an adult, he is a very valuable player. ”Although he is a small player, he does very well with his head. ​​What has surprised me the most about him is his adaptation. He has that ability to adapt. ”Xavi and his staff have been very concerned that we explain to them how we saw the player. I have seen a lot of involvement on their part”, Source | Cadena SER

Torres has 10 goals and 12 assists for Racing this season in what’s been a great campaign for the club. The team won the title with games to spare and will be back in the Segunda Division next season.