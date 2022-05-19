Barcelona begin talks for Palmeiras starlet Endrick - report

Barcelona have reportedly started negotiations with Palmeiras for 15-year-old wonderkid Endrick who is already considered to be one of the world’s most exciting youngsters.

The Catalans “do not want to miss the opportunity” of being able to sign Endrick who has caught the attention of all of Europe’s top clubs already, according to Diario Sport.

Any move will have to wait until 2024, when Endrick turns 18, and so he will continue to play for Palmeiras for the next few years.

Yet Barca want to close an agreement with Palmeiras now so they can get ahead of their rivals and secure the youngster’s future.

Barcelona will pay a fixed amount, yet to be determined, with bonuses “depending on the progression of the player.”

Fabrizio Romano has reported this week that Endrick will sign a new deal at Palmeiras this week which is set to include a buyout clause of €60 million.

Meanwhile, the report in Sport notes that going for Endrick now doesn’t impact on the club’s Financial Fair Play and the club are optimistic their finances will have improved by the time the transfer will actually take place in 2024.