Xavi speaks to Robert Lewandowski directly about transfer - report

FC Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken directly to Robert Lewandowski about a possible transfer this summer, according to a new report.

The Polish striker has made it clear he is ready to experience a new footballing culture, and it’s understood he wants to leave this summer and not next year.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in the running for the Bayern Munich forward’s services, but Barcelona are leading the pack.

Robert Lewandowski has already had two direct contacts with Xavi. The plan is still clear, contract until June 2025 discussed - it’s up to the clubs now. #FCB



There are no talks with any other club yet - as he wants Barcelona as priority.



In fact, the report says that Lewandowski’s priority is Barcelona, and not any other club. Bayern have stated that they want the striker to finish his contract, meaning Barcelona will have to convince them to let him go for a fee a year earlier. Whether they can negotiate a deal that is reasonable for both parties remains to be seen.

Lewandowski has been seduced by the idea of playing for Barcelona due to the culture of the team and the location of the league. In addition, he has been in touch directly with Xavi at least twice. The manager has reportedly told Lewandowski that the team wants him, and so it seems the attraction is mutual.

However, Barcelona will likely have to sell players before they can sign a player of Lewandowski’s stature when it comes to transfer fee and salary.