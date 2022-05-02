Valencia slam reports Barcelona have agreed Carles Soler deal

Valencia have taken time out to slam a report that Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Carlos Soler in the summer transfer window.

Diario AS reported on Monday that Barca had secured an agreement to sign Soler for €20 million and added that the club want to sell Frenkie de Jong.

The report brought a swift, very public and extremely stong response from Valencia.

Don’t lie! — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 2, 2022

Here’s Valencia’s official statement in full:

“In response to a story published this Monday in Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Valencia CF deny the existence of any agreement -or any ongoing negotiation- with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler. “The club are currently in an open negotiation process with the player and his agents to extend his contract with Valencia CF.”

The report is the latest claim that Barca want to sell Frenkie de Jong. Xavi has repeated made it clear he wants to keep the Dutchman, while De Jong spoke out after the win over Real Mallorca and explained how he enjoyed a good chat with Xavi and “everyone is happy.”