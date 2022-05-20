Barcelona “skeptical” that Ousmane Dembélé wants to stay - report

FC Barcelona is reportedly skeptical that their out-of-contract winger Ousmane Dembélé really wants to sign another deal with the club. It’s said that the club thinks his agent, Moussa Sissoko, has final say, and will opt for whichever clubs pays them best. That, surely, would not be the blaugrana.

Dembélé: el club cree que Moussa tiene la palabra y es escéptico respecto a su voluntad real de renovar.



El entorno del galo no se da por aludido. No considera que intercambiar variables sea sinónimo de oferta formal y mejorada respecto a enero.



Cumbre clave la próxima semana — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 19, 2022

The Frenchman’s entourage have a different posture. They are said to think that Barcelona has not formally presented a new and improved offer since one was submitted in January.

It was then that Barcelona tried to extend Dembélé’s contract, but talks broke down, with both sides seemingly feeling quite bitter about it. No team came forward to buy him then, either.

But things changed as he found an ally in Xavi. The manager lobbied the club to allow him to select the winger, and the player thrived under him.

However, unless both parties agree on the figures of a new deal, this could be it for Dembélé’s time at the Camp Nou. A meeting is scheduled for next week that will surely be very important in deciding his future.