Barcelona “skeptical” that Ousmane Dembélé wants to stay - report

The club is concerned that his agent has final say

By Luis Mazariegos
FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

FC Barcelona is reportedly skeptical that their out-of-contract winger Ousmane Dembélé really wants to sign another deal with the club. It’s said that the club thinks his agent, Moussa Sissoko, has final say, and will opt for whichever clubs pays them best. That, surely, would not be the blaugrana.

The Frenchman’s entourage have a different posture. They are said to think that Barcelona has not formally presented a new and improved offer since one was submitted in January.

It was then that Barcelona tried to extend Dembélé’s contract, but talks broke down, with both sides seemingly feeling quite bitter about it. No team came forward to buy him then, either.

But things changed as he found an ally in Xavi. The manager lobbied the club to allow him to select the winger, and the player thrived under him.

However, unless both parties agree on the figures of a new deal, this could be it for Dembélé’s time at the Camp Nou. A meeting is scheduled for next week that will surely be very important in deciding his future.

