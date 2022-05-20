Celta Vigo a ‘serious option’ for Barcelona’s Riqui Puig - report

Celta Vigo have reportedly emerged as a “serious option” for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig ahead of the summer transfer window.

Diario Sport are reporting the Galicians are looking for a replacement for none other than Denis Suarez and could make a move for Puig.

The report reckons Puig likes Celta boss Eduardo Coudet which could well help any possible deal go through

Barcelona are hoping for a fee of over €5 million for Puig, although it’s not clear if Celta are willing to buy the 22-year-old midfielder.

Puig’s contract expires in 2023 which means that Barca could always extend his deal and then send him out on a season-long loan which might suit all parties better.

The youngster has only made two La Liga starts this season and it seems the writing is very much on the wall when it comes to Puig’s future.

Puig has also been told by Catalan coach Gerard Lopez to move after being called up to the national team for a friendly against Jamaica.

“I feel bad about Riqui’s situation. I have given him his debut, but he must understand that he is young and must play,” said Lopez after announcing his squad.