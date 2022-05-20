Napoli offer Barcelona hope in Kalidou Koulibaly chase

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been talking about Kalidou Koulibaly amid speculation once again the defender could leave the club this summer.

Xavi is reportedly a big fan of the center-back and would like to bring him to the Camp Nou to strengthen his defense.

De Laurentiis says Koulibaly must decide what he wants to do and reckons he will not force the 30-year-old to stay if he fancies a move.

“He is a symbol of Napoli, and if he wants to stop being a symbol, he is the one who has to decide that. We want Koulibaly to stay, but it’s not like you can force people,” he said. “Everyone has their own dignity and their own needs. We respect everyone, do you know that I have forced anyone to stay, even with a few years on their contract? “The only one I have forced, and whom I greet because he’s a dear friend, is Walter Mazzarri, after two years he told me he wanted to leave, I told him he would stay. He did and gave us four years of satisfaction.” Source | Football Italia

Koulibaly’s contract expires in 2023 and it’s been thought Napoli want around €30 million for the Senegal international. However, it’s been reported Barcelona could try to include Miralem Pjanic in a deal to try and get the price down.