Xavi tells Barcelona quartet they are not in his plans - report

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly already told four players that they are not in his plans for next season and need to think about a move away.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Martin Braithwaite, Òscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Samuel Umtiti have all been told by the coach to find a summer exit.

The report adds that the decision has not come as a surprise to any of the players and all four reacted positively and were also grateful to have had the chance to work with Xavi.

Barcelona’s manager has also offered advice, particularly to youngsters Puig and Mingueza, about their futures and where might be best for them to continue their careers.

The players now have around six weeks to try and find new clubs before teams are due to begin pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

MD reckon there are also a few more players who know they are not in Xavi’s plans such as back-up goalkeeper Neto and January loanees Adama Traoré and Luuk de Jong.

Barcelona’s final game of the season is on Sunday against Villarreal which could be a chance for quite a few players to say goodbye to the fans at the Camp Nou.