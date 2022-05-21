Barcelona make first offer for Lewandowski - report

Barcelona have reportedly made their first move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and have offered €32 million for the 33-year-old.

The update comes from Bild who reckon that the offer will be turned down because Bayern are holding out for €40m. Over at Sport1 there’s also talk of an offer of “around €30m.”

Xavi has made it clear today that Lewandowski is a Barcelona target when he was asked about the rumors at his pre-match press conference.

“Yes, he’s one of the options,” he said. “He said publicly that he wants to leave. It comes down to the negotiations between the club. He still has one year on his contract and it’s not going to be easy. He’s one of the options, yes.”

Meanwhile, Bayern chief Oliver Kahn has also been talking about the Poland international and insisted again that he will see out his deal at the Allianz Arena.

“Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023, and he will fulfill it,” he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Lewandowski has already said he won’t be extending his contract and has called on Bayern to find a solution that suits all parties.