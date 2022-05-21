Kylian Mbappe wants Ousmane Dembele at PSG - report

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and shun a move to Real Madrid has sent shockwaves around the footballing world.

The ramifications are already being felt with the rumor mill going into overdrive regarding what it all means for PSG and Europe’s top clubs.

Reports are already circulating that Mbappe has told PSG to go and bring him Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

Diario Sport are reporting that signing Dembele was “one of the conditions” Mbappe set out when deciding to stay on at the Parc des Princes.

The striker “wants new faces” at the club and “is convinced” the Barcelona forward would add a lot to his team next season.

Over in France, RMC Sport are reporting that PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi “are negotiating” to bring in Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona.

PSG are certainly likely to be after a new forward with Angel di Maria set to leave at the end of the season after seven years at the club. There are also whispers that the club could try to offload Neymar this summer too.

Xavi spoke briefly about Dembele at his presser on Saturday and said negotiations are “ongoing” but admitted tomorrow’s match could be his last in a Barcelona shirt.