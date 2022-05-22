Xavi tells Clement Lenglet he’s not part of his Barcelona plans - report

Clement Lenglet has reportedly become the latest Barcelona player to be told he’s surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou by coach Xavi.

The Barca boss has already admitted he’s spoken to Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite and it seems Lenglet’s also had some bad news.

Diario AS are reporting Xavi told Lenglet “he is not part of the plans for next season” and thanked the Frenchman for his professionalism.

The imminent arrival of Andreas Christensen seems to have spelt the end for Lenglet who has spent most of the 2021-22 campaign on the bench.

Lenglet is contracted to Barca until 2026 but now needs to look for a new club and “has asked the club for a few days to reflect and look for some proposals to offer as a way out.”

The defender will also not travel with the squad to Australia for next week’s friendly as he has been given permission to miss the trip because one of his children is being baptised.