For Lewandowski, Bayern is history, says agent

Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi has made it clear the striker wants to move to Barcelona and has taken a pop at Bayern Munich in the process.

The Bavarians giants have made it clear they don’t want to let Lewandowski go before his contract expires in 2023 despite the striker admitting he won’t sign a renewal.

Zahavi has now spoken to Bild and really is not impressed with the way Bayern Munich have been going about things.

“For Lewandowski, Bayern is history,” he said. “Robert has the chance to move to the club he has always dreamt of. Why is Bayern denying him this opportunity “Actually, I didn’t want to speak in public because I have great respect for this historic club. However, I cannot fail to react to Hasan Salihamidzic’s statements.”

Salihamidzic accused Zahavi of turning Lewandowski’s head in an interview over the weekend but the agent is having absolutely none of it.

“Of course you can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that to you,” he said. “[He is a] very intelligent person, not just the best striker in the world. He knows exactly what is happening around him and what FC Bayern had planned. “So Robert knew all along that Bayern wanted to replace him with Haaland. Erling’s father even confirmed it, telling him in a personal conversation some time ago: ‘My son comes to FC Bayern for 50 percent.’ The football world is big, but there are no secrets...” Source | Bild

There have been reports over the weekend that Barcelona have already made a first bid for Lewandowski but it’s not clear yet if Bayern will give in and let Lewandowski go.