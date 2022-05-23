Alemany on Dembele: We have had no news for 6-7 months

Mateu Alemany offered a brief update on Ousmane Dembele ahead of kick-off against Villarreal and says Barcelona have not heard from his camp for a long time.

Dembele was on the bench again on Sunday amid speculation he could be heading to Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires.

There have been reports Barca will meet with Dembele’s agent again after Sunday’s match, but Alemany seemed to suggest that’s not the case.

“The renewal of Dembélé? I have a personal opinion on this subject but it is beside the point,” he said. “Only he and his agents know what they will do. We have had no news for 6-7 months. “There is no negotiation with Dembélé’s representative at the moment.” Source | Diario Sport

Xavi spoke about Dembele again before the match and insisted he wants the forward to stay and is still hopeful an agreement can be reached. However, his decision to leave him on the bench again does perhaps suggest Dembele is off at the end of the season.