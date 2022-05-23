Dani Alves tells Barcelona how to improve for next season

Dani Alves was happy to share his thoughts on Barcelona’s season after Sunday’s final La Liga game of the campaign which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal.

The Brazilian says Barca must improve their mentality next season and can’t be finishing the season with nothing to play for again.

“We are sad that we weren’t able to give the fans what they wanted. I don’t think that was a fair result for the game we played,” he said. “Next season it’s about changing the spirit of the side, the mentality, the mindset and to impose ourselves on the field of play and improve everything. “We can’t get to the end of the season without the hope of winning a big trophy. “This is a turning point for us, we must reflect, looking forward, and come back with a different spirit. Next year there will be a better spirit.”

Alves also spoke about his own future and made it clear once again that he is keen to continue at the club next season.

“I don’t know, I live in the present. The present is the only thing available and we have to seize it,” he said. “I’m a player at this club until the end of June and then who knows? My idea is to continue representing the club as best as I can. I’ve always said it if I can bring anything, add anything, I will. If it were down to me I’d have signed a new contract already.”

It’s not completely clear yet if Alves will stay on. There’s been talk he could continue until the end of 2022 but much may depend on what happens in the transfer market.