Barcelona rumor round-up: Januzaj, Frenkie de Jong, Di Maria and Neves latest

Barcelona keen on Januzaj?

Today’s rumors start with news that Barcelona are thinking about Adnan Januzaj as a possible replacement for Ousmane Dembele if they can’t land Raphinha from Leeds United.

Januzaj is a free agent after being released by Real Sociedad and is a “serious alternative” to the Leeds United forward, according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona have been following Januzaj for a while and have had some good reports, although there are also concerns about his character and inconsistency.

The club’s pursuit of Raphinha is in some doubt now Leeds have escaped relegation and the €25m release clause in his contract is no longer valid.

Neves or Zubimendi to replace Frenkie

Over at ESPN the word is that Barcelona will target either Ruben Neves or Martin Zubimendi if they end up cashing in on Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Barca want to sign a “deep-lying midfielder who could act as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets” if Frenkie does go as they feel “they are better covered in the more advanced positions” with Pedri, Nico, and Gavi around.

Neves admitted after playing in Wolves’ final game of the season that his future at the club is uncertain, while Zubimendi has apparently “impressed Barca scouts since breaking into Sociedad’s first team in 2019.”

PSG keen on Frenkie

Mundo Deportivo are also thinking about De Jong and reckon in France there is plenty of chatter about a Paris Saint-Germain move for the Dutchman this summer.

There’s talk that De Jong would love to play alongside Kylian Mbappe in the French capital now that the striker has confirmed he’s staying at the Parc des Princes.

There have been no negotiations between the two clubs yet but if PSG do get in touch they will be told by Barcelona that De Jong will cost €80 million.

Di Maria offered to Barcelona

That’s not the only talk about PSG and Barcelona in MD either. The newspaper is also reporting that Angel Di Maria has offered himself to Barce as a potential replacement for Dembele.

The Argentine is after a new club this summer but it seems very unlikely he’ll end up at the Camp Nou despite his best efforts to engineer a move.

Barca want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Robert Lewandowski but don’t want to add any more veterans, while the club’s top priority to replace Dembele remains Raphinha.

Alonso ask to leave Chelsea

And today’s final rumor is all about Marcos Alonso who is apparently ready to tell Chelsea he wants to leave and head to Barca.

Marca reckon Barca are confident they have reached an agreement with Alonso but know that “agreeing a fee with Chelsea could be tough.”

Barcelona want to pay around €5-10 million for Alonso but it’s not clear if Chelsea’s new owners will be happy to let Alonso go this summer.