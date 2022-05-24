Barcelona would be a good choice for Lewandowski, says Ribery

Franck Ribery knows all about playing with Robert Lewandowski and thinks a move to Barcelona would be a good choice for the Bayern striker.

Barcelona are hoping to land the Poland international this summer, but it remains to be seen if they can convince the Bundesliga champions to let Lewandowski go.

Ribery has been asked about the transfer saga and thinks Barcelona would be a good destination even if the club aren’t quite at their best right now.

“Barca is Barca. Sure, they have their problems, but even if they are not as strong as 5-6 years ago, they are still big,” he said. “It is known that then they had an amazing team, players who played together for many years. Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Pique, Alves, Alba… It’s different now, but there is no shortage of talent there. Yes, if Lewy were to leave Bayern, Barcelona would be a good choice.”

Ribery also says he understand Lewandowski’s desire to leave Bayern and thinks it would be a bad idea if the Bavarian giants force him to see out his contract.

“He has been with the club for many years. It’s perfectly normal to think it’s time to change. I think, and it actually results from his words, that he already needs it badly. Please understand me well: Bayern is a great club, one of the biggest in the world, but sometimes you just want and need a change. This is the case with Robert,” he added. “A footballer forced to stay can be frustrated and angry. However, I would love to find a solution that will make everyone happy. I understand the club because it will be very difficult to find a new Lewandowski. I repeat: we are talking about the best striker in the world in recent years. Nobody sells such a player willingly.” Source | Sportowe Fakty

There have been rumors already that Barcelona have already submitted a first offer, although it seems Bayern will not sanction a sale unless they can bring in a replacement first.