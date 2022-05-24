Barcelona have ‘verbal agreement’ with Lewandowski - report

Barcelona’s pursuit of Robert Lewandowski has been making all sorts of headlines and the latest update comes from Germany and offers mixed news.

The Catalans are said to have a verbal agreement with the Poland international on a three-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski’s “financial demands are no problem” for the club. Indeed his agent Pini Zahavi has already insisted neither he nor the striker are particularly interested in money.

The sticking point regarding the transfer seems to be whether Bayern can bring in the player(s) they want to replace Lewandowski.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane are the two names mentioned right now.

Kalajdzic has caught the eye after netting 24 goals in 57 appearances for Stuttgart and is thought to be valued at around €30 million.

Liverpool’s Mane needs no introduction and there has been plenty of speculation about the forward’s future as he’s out of contract in 2023 at Anfield.

Florian Plettenberg has been getting excited about the possibility of Mane swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena. He reported on Monday that Mane “can really imagine joining #FCBayern this summer! There is movement in talks with the player and his management. Next 3-4 weeks are decisive.”