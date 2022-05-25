Barcelona close to selling Ferran Jutgla - report

Barcelona are reportedly close to selling striker B team striker Ferran Jutgla and hope to get around €5 million for the 23-year-old.

The update comes from Diario Sport who claim that Jutgla is “one step away” from leaving and the club hope to get the deal done before the end of June.

It seems like the original plan had been to extend Jutgla’s contract but that’s now changed with lots of clubs interested in the attacker.

There’s no mention of where Jutgla might be going, only that he has “interesting offers” and “will not continue next season.”

Jutgla been impressing with Barca B, particularly in the second half of the season, and ends the campaign with 19 goals and six assists for Sergi Barjuan’s side.

The forward was also called up to the first team earlier in the campaign and struck against Elche in La Liga and Linares in the Copa del Rey.

Jutgla will be in action tomorrow for the Catalonia national team after receiving a late call up for the friendly against Jamaica after Dani Olmo withdrew from the squad.