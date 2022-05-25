Ronald Araujo: I want to spend my whole career at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has already committed his long-term future to Barcelona by signing a contract that runs until 2026 but says he is hoping to spend his whole career at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan has been asked about his future while in Australia ahead of the team’s post-season friendly against the A-League All Stars.

Araujo, who was previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, says he’s not interested in heading to England and wants to see out his career at the Camp Nou.

“Playing in England in the future? Frankly, no. I want to spend my whole career here in Barcelona. I’m very happy here, I’m happy and I hope things continue like this,” he said.

The center-back also spoke about Xavi’s team and is confident the team have the ability to fight for titles next season.

“We have to take care of ourselves and trust the team we have. It’s the same for the players that Madrid can sign. We are Barça and we have to go and fight against whoever. Let’s see now if more players come,” he said. “I have great confidence in the ability of this team to fight for the titles. We have to trust the team. We showed that we can do it in the games we played in January and February and we have to play at this level.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Araujo should feature tomorrow as Xavi is still light on defenders with Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique all missing the trip. Araujo, Samuel Umtiti and Mika Marmol are the only center-backs in the squad.