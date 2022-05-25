Laporta hits out at Gavi’s agent for Barcelona contract delay

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about Gavi and offered an explanation as to why the 17-year-old has not extended his contract yet.

Laporta says that Gavi’s agent, Ivan de la Pena, has been delaying the renewal and added that he does not understand why it’s taking so long.

Here’s what he has had to say:

“His representative has long had the renewal offer on the table. We have no news that he has accepted it,” he said. “The news we have is that he is comparing and that at some point he will have to say something. We have already stated our position and it is not currently accepted by the player’s agent.”

Laporta then went on to say that he believes Barcelona have made a more than fair offer to Gavi and he’s urged the youngster’s agent to agree the deal as soon as possible.

“He’s a player we all like; He is 17 years old, has a present and a great future at Barça, and we do not understand why his representative is playing and comparing. “I think the club’s proposal, within our salary levels, is more than acceptable. In addition, we will not go beyond these levels, because I do not want Barça to continue in the line followed by those who preceded us and who have brought Barça to ruin. “We have to be judgmental, and that’s what we’re doing. If we have players coming out of the academy, we make them an offer of a present and a very good future and if it turns out that their representative is comparing and delaying the decision; it’s understandable that I don’t like the situation. I would encourage him to accept it as soon as possible, because it also helps us plan.” Source | L’Esportiu

Barcelona have already secured the long-term futures of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo and it had seemed Gavi would be next in line. The youngster is thought to be keen to stay at Barca but there will be doubts over his future until the renewal is signed.