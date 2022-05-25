Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: We think he should continue at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have received offers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong but says the Catalans want to keep the Dutchman.

De Jong’s future has been making headlines in recent weeks with speculation Barca could be tempted to cash in on the 25-year-old.

Xavi has refused to rule out an exit and claimed the club’s finances could dictate De Jong’s future, but Laporta says Barca think the midfielder should continue his career at the Camp Nou.

“Frenkie has great quality; he knows our system and, yes, he is a coveted player in the market and we have received proposals, but we think he should continue at Barça,” he said. “Now the market is starting to move and we have players who have offers. They have offers because they are high-quality players and we have to somehow let everything flow a bit and be very attentive to what fair play we have to make depending on what decisions. Right now, everything is open.” Source | L’Esportiu

Paris Saint-Germain and both Manchester clubs are the teams who have so far been linked with a move for De Jong, although it’s thought the Dutchman is not interested in leaving the club this summer.