Miralem Pjanic says he’s planning on seeing out his contract at Barcelona

Having failed to really make that much of an impression under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic has spent this year in Turkey getting his feet back under him as a solid midfielder. That play has led some Italian sides to become interested in a potential move for Pjanic.

Specifically, Napoli has been linked with him in a loan deal. However, Pjanic seems to be keen on finishing out his deal at Barcelona and making an impact.

“Barcelona has an important meaning for me, it was a dream I had as a child. I am very proud of my career: Metz, Lyon, Roma and Juve: I spent nine years in Italy, the most important of my career. I love Italian football a lot. For now I imagine staying in Barcelona for another two years and finishing the contract. Then, we’ll see. Never say never.” Pjanic | La Repubbblica

It's unclear if he fits into Xavi’s idea of a Barca midfield. At first glance, it wouldn’t seem so. We’ll just have to wait and see depending on what Barca do with him.