Ferran Jutgla confirms he’s leaving Barcelona

Barcelona B striker Ferran Jutgla has confirmed speculation he is set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

There have been reports this week that Barca are on the brink of selling Jutgla, and the striker spoke briefly about his future after playing for the Catalonia national team.

Jutgla told Diario Sport, “Barça don’t want me” after scoring in the 6-0 win for Gerard Lopez’s side in a friendly against Jamaica.

It’s being reported that both Villarreal and Club Brugge have been keen on Jutgla but the striker fancies a move to Belgium where he’ll be able to play Champions League football.

Barcelona are expected to receive a fee of between €5-7 million for Jutgla who has scored 19 times and contributed six assists for Sergi Barjuan’s side this season.

Jutgla also scored twice for the first team, against Elche and Linares, but now looks set to become the second player to depart the club this summer after Philippe Coutinho.