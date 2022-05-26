Barcelona ‘still waiting’ for Dembele decision as exit rumors increase

Ousmane Dembele’s future continues to make headlines amid increasing reports the Frenchman will leave Barcelona on a free at the end of June.

Diario AS are reporting that the forward has already rejected Barcelona’s latest contract renewal offer and will join French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The report reckons that Dembele’s agent felt that Barcelona’s offer was “completely insufficient,” while the player has already put his house up for rent.

However, Fabrizio Romano isn’t too sure and reckons Barcelona haven’t yet received Dembele’s final decision. He also brings word that PSG aren’t the only club interested.

Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday. #FCB



Barcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane’s final decision. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022

Cope are also in agreement and are reporting that Barca are still waiting to hear from Dembele. They also reckon that Dembele’s house is not up for rent at all but do admit he has one foot in Paris.

Yet that report has been debunked by Le Parisien who do not think Dembele is heading to the Parc des Princes this summer.

The French newspaper says Dembele is not in incoming sporting director Luis Campos’s plans for the future as he “does not correspond to the profile” the new club chief is looking for currently.

Dembele is currently on his way home from Australia with the rest of the first-team squad after playing, and scoring, in the team’s friendly against the A-League All Stars on Wednesday.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Barcelona have one final meeting scheduled with Dembele’s agent this week and think that the forward and Xavi could even be present for the discussions.