Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao hoping to seal move to Sporting - report

Francisco Trincao has been on loan the last year at Wolves in the Premier League. If you thought this would perhaps make the man miss Barcelona and wish a full return, you’d be wrong.

According to a report from Mundo, the Barcelona man wants a return home and specifically a spot at Sporting. Trincao found his best career form in his home country and he’s reportedly hoping to rediscover his peak there. Given his young age of 22, there’s plenty of time for him at top clubs, so it’s not a bad move.

Barcelona doesn’t seem too keen on the idea. Sporting apparently wants a loan deal, but the Catalans need bit of cash for other deals and so far are only interested in a sale. This is just a wait-and-see situation.