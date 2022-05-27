Barcelona ‘one step away’ from renewing Dani Alves - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to offer Dani Alves a new contract for six months with the option for another six.

The update comes from UOL in Brazil who reckon that Alves is “one step away” from renewing with the Catalan giants.

The 39-year-old has made it crystal clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona and that he feels he still he has the quality to contribute to Xavi’s side.

Alves is also keen to play top-level football regularly so that he can make the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.

It seems that he is now about to be granted his wish with a new deal that will take him until the end of the year. If he meets the club’s targets he could stay for the whole season.

There have been plenty of rumors about who will be playing right-back at Barcelona next season amid speculation regarding several players.

Sergino Dest has been linked with an exit, Sergi Roberto is set to sign a contract extension and Barcelona are also keen on bringing in Cesar Azpilicueta.