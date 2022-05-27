Dembele’s agent says Barcelona forward’s ‘future is open’

It’s safe to say most of us were at the point wherein we were assuming Ousmane Dembele was leaving Barcelona. Between the club’s treatment of him over the last few months and the rumors about what PSG are offering, it was seeming like a done deal.

However, according to Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko, the future isn’t set in stone yet.

“Ousmane Dembélé’s future remains open and we are not going to go into endless speculation. “We are and have always been very respectful to all the clubs and we will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.” “When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future.” Sissoko | Source

The rumors and money still point to Dembele heading to PSG, but for now, at least we can hold out hope.