Xavi ready to invite more players to leave Barcelona - report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly ready to “invite” more players to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The boss has already admitted he’s had a word with Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite and made it clear they are not in his plans.

ESPN reckon that Clement Lenglet will also get the same message along with Francisco Trincao and Miralem Pjanic.

The two January loanees Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore will also be dispensed with, while Ferran Jutgla has already said his goodbyes to the Catalans.

There are four more players who are facing uncertain futures too including Ousmane Dembele and Dani Alves who are both are out of contract in June.

And then there’s Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong. Two players who Barca don’t really want to sell but the club’s financial situation “could force them to listen to big offers” for the duo.

The other problem of course is offloading the unwanted players, particularly as Pjanic and Braithwaite have already spoken out this week about how they want to see out their contracts.

ESPN also reckon finding a new club for Lenglet will not be easy because of the high salary the Frenchman currently commands. The defender signed an extension in 2020 which runs until 2026 and contains a €300 million buyout clause.