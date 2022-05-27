Liverpool ‘willing to pay’ Gavi’s €50m release clause - report

Barcelona and Gavi’s failure to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou means rumors about the 17-year-old’s future just keep on coming.

Diario Sport are the latest to report on the midfielder and reckon that Liverpool would be willing to pay his €50 million release clause.

Gavi wants to stay at the Camp Nou but the renewal has proved tricky with Joan Laporta hitting out at his agent this week with comments that didn’t go down too well with Ivan de la Pena.

It seems Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of the situation and see his relatively low release clause as a “great market opportunity.”

The Reds are also able to offer Gavi a far more generous financial package than the Catalans can due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Coach Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Gavi and Liverpool have apparently been following his progress for some time and think he has the “ideal” profile for the Premier League.

However, Diario Sport are confident that Gavi will stay because he “is not considering leaving for money” and “the option of going to England has not yet crossed his mind.”