Rumors: Bayern close on Mane, Lewandowski ‘more optimistic’ about Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly growing more optimistic that a summer move to Barcelona can be done with Bayern Munich hopeful of signing Sadio Mane as his replacement.

The latest round of rumors seem to reckon that Mane is getting close to Bayern. The forward has promised to reveal his future plans after tonight’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Lewandowski is currently “more optimistic” about a move as Bayern’s stance seems to have shifted in recent days. There is talk about Bayern signing Mane for €30 million with the forward wanting a “new adventure in a team that values ​​him more.”

Over at Diario Sport there’s even more positivity. Lewandowski is described as being “one step away” from Barcelona with talk a deal could even be done as early as next week.

The report claims an agreement between Mane and Bayern is “well advanced” and Liverpool won’t object to Mane leaving because he has only a year left on his contract and the club’s focus is on keeping Mohamed Salah.

Diario Sport’s thinking is that Bayern “will open the doors to Lewandowski’s departure” as soon as the Mane deal is done. The Poland international is being tipped to sign on for three years for a fee of around €30m.