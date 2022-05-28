Nico Gonzalez ‘worried’ about his Barcelona future - report

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is said to be worried about his lack of minutes at the club under Xavi and is waiting to have a chat with the boss about this future.

The 20-year-old made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but his game time tailed off towards the end of the campaign and he missed Barca’s final fixtures because of injury.

Nico has ended the season with “doubts” about his future and “somewhat disappointed,” according to Diario AS.

The midfielder now wants to know “what real role” awaits him next season. Xavi has confirmed he’s in his plans but Nico’s unsure how much he will be used.

Nico does have a contract until 2024 and there’s even been talk of extension, but the report reckons the youngster is “restless” and not convinced he has Xavi’s full trust.

Barca have plenty of midfielders available right now but there looks set to be some movement in the summer transfer window.

Riqui Puig has been told to look for a new club, Franck Kessie should arrive from AC Milan, while doubts continue about Frenkie de Jong’s future at the Camp Nou.