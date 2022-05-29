Barcelona rumor round-up: Dembele, Koulibaly and Ruben Neves latest

Chelsea ‘quietly confident’ of landing Dembele?

Today’s rumors start with the one and only Ousmane Dembele and news that Chelsea are “quietly confident” of landing the French forward.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to strengthen his attack, and Dembele is keen on moving to London, according to 90min.

Barcelona have “come closer to meeting Dembele’s lofty aspirations” but the Catalans are “still not confident” he will sign on the dotted line.

Liverpool want Dembele too?

Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League side keen on Dembele. Liverpool have “finally contacted” Dembele’s people to “sound out his options.”

Diario Sport reckon the Reds are going to “remodel their attack” and view the forward as a “good market opportunity” as he’s available on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp wants a couple of attacking reinforcements and negotiations could start after the Champions League final.

Ruben Neves ‘waiting’ for Barcelona

Staying in the Premier League where Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is said to be “waiting” for Barcelona to get in touch.

The midfielder is also wanted by Manchester United but would much prefer to head to the Camp Nou where Xavi has already green-lighted his signing, according to Sport.

His agent Jorge Mendes is trying to find Neves a move this summer and Barca could be willing to include a player or two in the deal to get the price down.

Koulibaly moving closer to Barcelona?

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is another player who keeps on getting linked with a move to Barcelona despite the club’s financial restrictions.

Sport reckon Koulibaly does not want to renew his contract with the Serie A side which means he will be sold this summer.

The defender will cost around €30 million and has told Barca “his priority” is to move to the Camp Nou, although he is also wanted by Juventus, Roma, and Inter.