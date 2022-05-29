Koulibaly’s agent offers update on his future amid Barcelona rumors

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has offered an update on the Napoli defender’s status amid speculation that Barcelona could try and sign the center-back this summer.

Fali Ramadani has told the Corriere dello Sport that he’s not talking to any other clubs yet and wants to sit down with Napoli first.

“At the moment, there is no negotiation with other clubs regarding Kalidou’s future; we are waiting to meet the president of Napoli to define the best solution for the player and for the club.”

There has been speculation already that Barcelona want to sign another center-back this summer even though Andreas Christensen is expected to arrive from Chelsea.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting Xavi wants a “powerful central defender” to shore up his defense and likes Jules Kounde and Koulibaly the most.

The problem Barcelona will have is that there is competition for both players and if a bidding war were to break out they would not be able to compete financially.