‘What more can Barcelona offer?’ Rummenigge questions Lewandowski move

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been talking about Robert Lewandowski and isn’t at all happy that the striker could be swapping Bayern Munich for Barcelona this summer.

The former Bayern striker says he can’t understand the attraction of moving to the Camp Nou and thinks the Bundesliga champions should fight to keep the Poland international.

“I can’t imagine that you can currently win more with FC Barcelona than with Bayern Munich,” he said. “What more can Barcelona offer at the moment? I can’t think of anything, if I’m honest.” “Robert is irreplaceable for FC Bayern. You need a player like that, even if he’s about to turn 34. That’s a goal guarantee that doesn’t exist anywhere in Europe. Robert is top class!” he said. “You have to pray that Robert stays, he is the absolute attraction of the league. “You have to fight for it, talk to him and cuddle with the advisor. You have to include him in the inner workings of the club.” Source | Bild

The latest rumors have suggested that Bayern could be ready to open negotiations with Barca regarding Lewandowski as the Bundesliga champions are closing in on signing Sadio Mane as his replacement.