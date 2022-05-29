Barcelona offer Oscar Mingueza to Getafe - report

Barcelona have reportedly offered Getafe the chance to sign defender Oscar Mingueza in the summer transfer window.

Mingueza is one of four players who have been told by Xavi already they are surplus to requirements. Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite are the other three.

Diario AS reckon that Mingueza’s camp are now looking for a new home and he could be an option for Quique Sánchez Flores for next season.

The report notes that Getafe are thinking about a loan for the 23-year-old and will need defensive reinforcements as Jorge Cuenca will return to Villarreal, Damien Suarez is 34 and Erick Cabaco may also depart.

Barcelona would prefer to sell or include a mandatory purchase option in any loan deal as Mingueza’s current contract expires at the end of next season.

The Catalans want around €5-10 million for Mingueza and know Getafe have cash as they have just sold Mathias Olivera to Napoli.