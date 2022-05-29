 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lewandowski offers a few clues about his future amid Barcelona rumors

Could an end to the saga be in sight?

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has offered a few clues about his future after being asked about the ongoing speculation over where he will be playing his football next season.

The Poland international continues to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona and initially said he should be able to talk about his future pretty soon.

Lewandowski, who is in Monaco for the F1 GP, was then asked if he’s excited about a possible move to the Camp Nou and offered the following response.

“My future depends on several factors, I think my situation is clear and it makes no sense to talk about it,” he told Eleven Sports. “It is difficult to say I will play for Bayern next season.”

There’s growing speculation that Bayern Munich are about to land Sadio Mane from Liverpool which could pave the way for Lewandowski to move to Barca.

Fabrizio Romano says the forward has already decided his time at Anfield is up.

Mane has previously said he would announce his future after the Champions League final but we have not head from the forward just yet. Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid on Saturday at the Stade de France

If Bayern can bring in an attacking reinforcement it could mean the German giants will begin to negotiate with Barcelona. The Catalans are thought to have already made a bid of around €30 million for the Poland international.

