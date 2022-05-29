Lewandowski offers a few clues about his future amid Barcelona rumors

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has offered a few clues about his future after being asked about the ongoing speculation over where he will be playing his football next season.

The Poland international continues to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona and initially said he should be able to talk about his future pretty soon.

❗️Update #Lewandowski: In Monaco he told us today: „The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more.“ @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2022

Lewandowski, who is in Monaco for the F1 GP, was then asked if he’s excited about a possible move to the Camp Nou and offered the following response.

“My future depends on several factors, I think my situation is clear and it makes no sense to talk about it,” he told Eleven Sports. “It is difficult to say I will play for Bayern next season.”

There’s growing speculation that Bayern Munich are about to land Sadio Mane from Liverpool which could pave the way for Lewandowski to move to Barca.

Fabrizio Romano says the forward has already decided his time at Anfield is up.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Mane has previously said he would announce his future after the Champions League final but we have not head from the forward just yet. Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid on Saturday at the Stade de France

If Bayern can bring in an attacking reinforcement it could mean the German giants will begin to negotiate with Barcelona. The Catalans are thought to have already made a bid of around €30 million for the Poland international.