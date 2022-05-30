Barcelona still undecided on Memphis Depay’s future - report

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain ahead of what could be a big week for the Catalan giants as they plan for the future.

Diario Sport are reporting that Memphis’s future is on hold as the Catalan giants figure out what to do with their attack for the 2021-22 season.

There has been plenty of debate about the Dutchman not least because his contract expires next year which means a decision has to be made.

Barcelona could look to renew his contract or may try to sell, particularly if they end up signing more attackers in the summer.

Xavi is said to “appreciate his versatility” and knows he can be a useful squad member especially if the club struggle to bring in new players.

Memphis did end the season joint top of Barcelona’s goalscoring charts on 13, level with January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

An extension wouldn’t be a problem for Memphis as he’s made it clear he wants to stay, but he could raise some money in the transfer market and has already attracted interest from Arsenal and Juventus.