Barcelona struggling to sell Lenglet, may look for a loan - report

Barcelona are struggling to offload Clement Lenglet and may end up having to try and find a loan for the Frenchman instead.

Lenglet seems surplus to requirements after slipping down the pecking order and only made seven La Liga starts last season.

The Frenchman looks set for more frustration if he does stay with Andreas Christensen set to arrive and rumors suggesting Xavi wants another center-back too.

Diario Sport are reporting that Lenglet’s salary at over €10m a season and his price tag of €15m are making a summer sale “complicated.”

Lenglet has also “not wanted to discuss an exit” but it seems he might be coming around to the idea of a loan deal.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal having apparently all asked about his availability as well as clubs in Serie A.

Offloading players will be key for Barca this summer if they are to trim the wage bill and raise funds and Lenglet must know he’ll spend another season on the bench if he stays.