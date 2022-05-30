Lewandowski: My era at Bayern is over

Robert Lewandowski has had some strong words about his future while speaking at a press conference on international duty with Poland.

The Bayern Munich striker has said he believes his time at the club is over and he is hoping the Bundesliga champions do not prevent him from making a move this summer.

“Am I optimistic about signing for Barça? It’s a big question. I don’t like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my era at Bayern is over,” he said. “I don’t see any chance of continuing my career at this club. Let’s see what we can do in the next two weeks, I don’t want to continue and I would like to focus on Poland. “After the Nations League we will have time to talk about the situation, but I don’t see any possibility to continue at Bayern.” Source | Sport

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move Lewandowski but will need to find a way to finance the deal, while Bayern are being tipped to land Sadio Mane from Liverpool.