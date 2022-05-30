Barcelona can’t register Christensen and Kessie yet - report

When you end the season on a lackluster note, you’re usually eager to announce a couple of new players. Say you end the season on a crap loss and your direct rival just won the Champions League. You might be ready to announce players like Andreas Christensen or Franck Kessie.

Accoring to Sport, the reason behind the delay is down to Barca’s financial situation and the fact there’s no room to register the duo. This is also the reason why Sergi Roberto’s renewal was pushed back.

Barca were expected to confirm Roberto’s contract extension last week but the announcement was pushed back and it’s not clear yet when it will be finally made official.

This could also bleed into the Roberto Lewandowski situation. Barca may be able to get an agreement with Bayern done, but none of it matters if they aren’t able to register any players with the league.