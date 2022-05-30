Leeds United want ‘at least’ €55 million for Barcelona-target Raphinha - report

Leeds United avoided the doomsday scenario that any top team wishes to avoid by beating relegation on the last day of the Premier League season. They were able to avoid the drop and able to certainly stay an appealing destination, perhaps for players like Raphinha.

Their Premier League stay also means Raphinha will cost a fair bit more than he would have done if they had gone down. According to a report from Mundo, Leeds want at least €55 million for the Brazilian.

Barcelona aren’t the only team likely to make a bid on the Brazilian either. There are other offers from bigger clubs in Europe but Raphinha is purely interested in a Barca move at this point.

The other significant sticking point is that Barca are still awaiting the final decision from Ousmane Dembele to be made clear. Once that is wrapped up, they’ll be ready to make a move or not for the Leeds’ man.