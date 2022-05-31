Three clubs ask about Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite - report

Martin Braithwaite is one of a host of players expected to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window after being told by Xavi he’s surplus to requirements.

The Denmark international has said he wants to see out his contract but he’ll likely spend the season on the bench if he does stay.

Three clubs have already been in touch to ask Barcelona about the forward’s availability ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

La Liga sides Celta and Valencia along with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion are all keen on the 30-year-old, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Brighton manager Graham Potter thinks Braithwaite might be a good option, and the striker knows English football from his time at Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Valencia are said to be looking for low-cost experienced players and Celta Vigo want a replacement for Santi Mina.

Braithwaite is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 but will surely struggle for game time next season, particularly if the Catalans do end up signing Robert Lewandowski.