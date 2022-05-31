Bayern hit back at Lewandowski as transfer saga threatens to turn ugly

Robert Lewandowski’s comments that his time at Bayern Munich is up and that he doesn’t want to continue at the Allianz Arena have, predictably, not gone down well in Germany.

Chief executive Oliver Kahn has responded to Lewandowski’s words and seems baffled by the Poland international’s desire to push for a transfer away.

”Why Robert chose this path, I can not tell you. Such statements in public do not get you anywhere,” he said. “Robert has been [FIFA men’s player of the year] here twice in a row – I think he should know what he has at FC Bayern. “Appreciation is not a one-way street.” Source | Sport1

Lewandowski still has a year to run on his Bayern contract but has made it crystal clear he wants out and seems really keen on moving to Barcelona.

It’s not clear what will happen next but this is one transfer saga that certainly appears to be turning ugly and still has a long way yet to go.