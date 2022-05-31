Raphinha’s dad responds to Barcelona transfer rumors

Leeds winger Raphinha continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and his father has now spoken out about a possible move.

Raphael Belloli admits there is a chance the winger could leave Elland Road this summer but said nothing has been decided yet.

“There are possibilities, but these possibilities involve three parties: the interested club, the current one and the player,” he said. “[Raphinha] is calm because he has a contract and all the options depend on him. What he knows is what has come out in the press, nothing more.” Source | Diario Sport

Barcelona are being tipped to move for Raphinha if Ousmane Dembele ends up leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Raphinha is thought to be keen on a move to the Camp Nou but the asking price could be a problem. The forward would have been available for just €25m if Leeds had been relegated but the Whites stayed up on the final day of the season.

Leeds are now thought to be asking for around €55m for Raphinha, a price which may just be out of Barcelona’s reach this summer.