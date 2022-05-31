Frenkie de Jong plays down Barcelona exit rumors

Frenkie de Jong has insisted once again he has no plans to leave Barcelona and wants to stay amid continued speculation about his future.

Reports have claimed De Jong could be sold this summer to raise funds which would allow Barcelona to make other signings in the transfer window.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with the Netherlands and insisted he knows nothing about a possible exit in an interview with ESPN.

“Not that I know of in any case,” he said. “Either that or they must not have told me, but I don’t think so.” “What I’m saying is there is absolutely no agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question at all. “[But] I don’t respond to rumours anymore. I feel good at Barcelona. I prefer to stay with Barca.”

De Jong also went on to highlight his affection for Barcelona and made it clear he has never once regretted his decision to sign for the Catalan giants.

“I have said it many times: Barcelona is my dream club,” he added. “It has been from a young age. I have never regretted my decision [to come here] despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.” Source | Sport

The midfielder’s comments are unlikely to stop the speculation about his future but he has made it crystal clear once again that he really does not want to move in the summer.