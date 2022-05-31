Memphis Depay emphasizes his desire to stay at Barcelona

One of the many questions in the Xavi era is the place of players that arrived shortly before he took over. Memphis Depay is one player that Ronald Koeman was pretty excited to bring on board, and it remains to be seen if they fit into Xavi’s plans.

Specifically, Depay is a question mark. As a solid attacking option, he could be important in a potential post-Ousmane Dembele Barcelona, but he certainly won’t be okay with sitting on the bench for extended periods of time. The one thing that, at least for now, we cannot question, is his desire to stay at the club.

“I feel at home at Barcelona, after one season already. I look forward to report myself there again,” he said. “I have finished the course as the club’s top scorer despite all my injuries. Obviously, I expected more. I did not imagine that Messi would leave. His departure affected us a lot.” Memphis | Source

Depay was then asked if he wanted to stay at the club and he replied with a simple “yes”.

Now the question remains, how do Barca view him going forward and what value does he have in the open market. Time will tell.