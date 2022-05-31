Braithwaite says leaving Barcelona on loan is not an option

Martin Braithwaite has already raised a few eyebrows by insisting he wants to see out his Barcelona deal and has now gone on to add he doesn’t want to leave on loan either.

The striker barely played last season for Barcelona. He missed a large chunk of the season after undergoing knee surgery but only managed 11 minutes after returning.

Braithwaite has been named as one of four players that Xavi has told are surplus to requirements but still isn’t thinking about looking for a new club.

“I have a family to think about. The kids would need to change school for a year and come back. I don’t see it as an option,” he said when asked about a possible loan exit.

The striker, who is away with the Denmark international team, went on to say he thinks he will get chances to impress next season if he does stay.

“I know I have two more years on my contract,” he added. “I am having a good time at the club. I have not played much, but we have a good coach and I know that I will probably have an opportunity if I am there and working hard. “I’ve been in a situation like this before when I wasn’t playing and people said I wasn’t going to play, but I have always had things against me. What’s going to happen this summer is not something that worries me.” Source | Sport

Braithwaite was also asked if he had spoken to Xavi and said he’s not had many conversations, “but he’s satisfied with how I work.”

Xavi’s team selections suggest otherwise.