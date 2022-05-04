Kalidou Koulibaly and Barcelona in advanced talks - report

Barcelona are in pretty advanced talks with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a new report from Diario AS. The Barca central defense is seemingly in constant need of reinforcements and signing Koulibaly would bolster the backline in significant ways.

The Senegalese defender has been impressive and consistent for Napoli in Serie A and Barca got to see how he was viewed close up in their Europa League matchup.

Given that Xavi is keen on securing his contract it only makes sense that Barca would target him. The difficulty is that his deal doesn’t expire for another year which means Barca would need to fork over some money. Which, as we know, is difficult for the club at the moment.

AS reckon Napoli have slapped a €40 million price tag on the defender and won’t budge. Napoli are also said to be completely uninterested in any Barca players being included in the deal.