Dani Alves awaiting Barcelona contract decision

Barcelona have a few players out of contract in the summer and that includes the one and only Dani Alves. The Brazilian is reportedly still waiting to hear if he will stay on at the Camp Nou past the end of the current campaign.

The Brazilian will turn 39 in a few days and his age is quite obviously a factor when it comes to handing out a new deal, according to a report from Marca.

Yet the full-back offers plenty more than just his playing ability. Alves is “playing a fundamental role in the dressing room” by supporting the club’s many impressive youngsters.

Alves also “transmits joy to the rest of his teammates” which has been “fundamental” to the team’s resurgence in the second half of the season.

The role he’s played in the dressing room and even on the pitch in some moments cannot be understated, let’s hope they bring the man back in some capacity.